WILLIAM E. SHAINLINE, JR. "WES"
(Age 77)
Of Lanham, MD, husband of Elizabeth White, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Wes is survived by two sons with Janie Illing, William Eynon Shainline III and Wesley James Shainline, and brothers Richard K. Shainline, Thomas E. Shainline, and sisters Marilyn Torrens and Virginia Gehret. Wes served his country in the US Army and worked at the USDA-DHIP until his retirement in 1999. He enjoyed exhibiting his Whippets and Basenjis in lure coursing competitions and later in judging lure coursing plus encouraging novice owners to participate. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the National Ataxia Foundation, 600 Hwy 169 S, Suite 1725, Minneapolis, MN 55426 or via www.ataxia.org
.