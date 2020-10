Or Copy this URL to Share

Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family

Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family



WILLIAM E. TURNER (Age 92)

On September 23, 2020 of Lanham MD. Memorial Service to be held on Thursday, October 8 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. at Royal Oak Pentecostal Church, 7401 Willow Hill Drive, Landover MD. Services entrusted to John T. Rhines Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store