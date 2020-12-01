The members of the Fairfax County Retired Police Association regret to announce the death of William Edison "Wild Bill" Hennage on November 22 2020. He was a Master Police Officer assigned to the Reston District Station at the time of his retirement in 1993. Visitation will be on December 3 from 5 - 7 p.m. at the Clore-English Funeral Home, 11190 James Madison Hwy. Culpeper, VA, with a service on December 4 at 11 a.m. at the same location.