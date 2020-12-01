1/
William Edison HENNAGE
William Edison HENNAGE  
The members of the Fairfax County Retired Police Association regret to announce the death of William Edison "Wild Bill" Hennage on November 22 2020. He was a Master Police Officer assigned to the Reston District Station at the time of his retirement in 1993. Visitation will be on December 3 from 5 - 7 p.m. at the Clore-English Funeral Home, 11190 James Madison Hwy. Culpeper, VA, with a service on December 4 at 11 a.m. at the same location.


Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 1, 2020.
