William Francis Farrell, Jr.
On Tuesday, August 4, 2020, William "Bill" Farrell passed away at the age of 95 surrounded by his family in his Arlington, Virginia home. Bill was born on February 27, 1925 in Taunton, Massachusetts. He proudly dedicated 41 years to a career in government service as a Marine Corp officer and an intelligence officer with the Defense Intelligence Agency. He later joined the Central Intelligence Agency where he was promoted to the Senior Intelligence Service and served in leadership positions on the Intelligence Community Staff. He retired from federal service in 1989. Bill graduated from the College of the Holy Cross in 1947 and obtained a Masters in International Affairs from George Washington University in 1965 while attending the Naval War College in Newport, RI. Bill was a devoted father to his four daughters, Susan, Linda, Ellen, and Katie and sons-in-law, Jeff, Kevin, and John; and grandfather of Shelby, William, Alex, Amanda, and Julia, who will fondly remember Bill's witticisms for how to live a full life. Bill was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jean Chadwick Farrell; his grandson, Benjamin; his parents, William and Ellen; and two brothers, Robert and Edmund. A funeral service will be held at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Arlington Virginia. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date. Memorials may be made to Capital Caring Hospice at Capital Caring Health Philanthropy, 3180 Fairview Park Drive, Headquarters/Suite 500, Falls Church, VA 22042 or (https://tinyurl.com/CapCaringDonate
). You may visit Bill's webpage at https://tinyurl.com/WFFJRWebpage