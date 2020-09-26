WILLIAM E. FAY, III
William E. Fay, III, of Water Mill, New York; died at home on September 23, 2020, surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Washington, D.C. on November 8, 1932, the oldest of six siblings. He graduated from Gonzaga High School, Georgetown University, and Fordham University School of Law. After being honorably discharged from the Army in 1955 where he earned a medal for service in education, he pursued a career in law in both Washington D.C. and New York City as a litigation specialist and appellate counsel. He achieved the esteemed honor as an Attorney and Counsellor of the U.S. Supreme Court. He is survived by a large and loving family, his beloved wife Anne (Daly) Fay; his nine children, Edmund M. Fay, Christine Fay Amorosi (Edmund), Regina Fay Gannon (Francis), Andrew Sayers-Fay (Kim), Neil W. Fay, Terese Fay Tinghino (Frank), Marie Fay von Seyfried (Julian), Celeste Fay Manice (Peter), and Nicole Fay Stoller (Brandon); as well as 19 grandchildren and four surviving sisters. A devout Roman Catholic and spiritual man that put Faith into action, he was known for his quiet grace, humility, and dignity and is an inspiration to all who knew him. A Catholic Mass will be held Saturday at Our Lady of Poland, in Southampton, NY. Private family Mass. In lieu of flowers, we would kindly ask for your support of L'Arche foundation for people with intellectual disabilities. www.larcheusa.org