The Washington Post

WILLIAM FISHBEIN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM FISHBEIN.
Service Information
Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care, Inc.
1091 Rockville Pike
Rockville, MD
20852
(301)-340-1400
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
Judean Memorial Gardens Chapel
16225 Batchellors Forest Rd
Olney, MD
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
Home of Thomas and Veronica Fishbein
Notice
Send Flowers

 

WILLIAM N. FISHBEIN, M.D. PhD  

On Friday, March 6, 2020, William Nichols Fishbein, M.D. PhD of Darnestown, MD. Beloved husband of Eileen Fishbein; devoted father of Julie Dean Saba, Thomas Marlon Fishbein (Veronica Gomez-Lobo) and Richard Steven Fishbein (Claudia Urjel); loving brother of Darla Strouse and the late Ronald Fishbein; cherished grandfather of Dylan, Daniela, Anna, Jesse and Victoria. Bill was a Physician Scientist with a lifelong curiosity and love of learning. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 10, 1 p.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens Chapel, 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd, Olney, MD 20832; with interment to follow. The family will be receiving guests following services at the home of Thomas and Veronica Fishbein. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Vivien Thomas Scholarship Fund of Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 7, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.