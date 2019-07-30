

William A. Floyd

(Age 90)



Formerly of Alexandria, VA, died peacefully on July 25, 2019, in Flower Mound, TX. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Beverly E. Floyd; and is the devoted father of daughter, Gail Floyd Robertson (Edward); and son, Craig W. Floyd (Veronica). Also surviving are his four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He is the son of the late Frieda (Avery) and Claude W. Floyd. He is the brother of the late John P. Floyd, Jane Floyd Estes and Robert W. Floyd. Bill was a longtime resident of the Washington, DC, area. He graduated from Coolidge High School and attended the Univ. of Maryland. He worked at Vitro Laboratories in Aspen Hill, MD, and retired as a department head after 40 years in 1990. Bill was a photographer, artist, golfer, beachgoer, and avid baseball fan. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 31, at 10 a.m. at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Dr. Alexandria, VA, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Fairfax Memorial Park, 4401 Burke Station Rd. Fairfax, VA, 22032. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.