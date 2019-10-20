|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM FLYNN.
FLYNN William Edward Flynn (Age 87) Of Highlands Ranch, Colorado died surrounded by his family on October 4, 2019. Born in Boston, MA, Dr. Flynn was a graduate of Holy Cross College ('53) and Georgetown University School of Medicine ('57). Upon completion of Psychiatry residency at Georgetown, LT. Commander Flynn served as a Navy physician for two years at the height of the Cuban missile crisis. Dr. Bill Flynn returned to Washington, DC, joining the faculty at Georgetown to teach medical students and psychiatry residents. With his wife, Nona Mitchell Flynn, they settled in McLean, Virginia for 30 years, rearing four children and many Labrador Retrievers. While on faculty at Georgetown, he served from 1980-1989 as a Trustee on the General Service Board of Alcoholics Anonymous. As a Class A (non-alcoholic) board member, he provided counsel, from his perspective as a physician to Alcoholics Anonymous' national leadership. Dr. Flynn founded Georgetown's prestigious Alcohol and Substance Abuse Clinic, which continues today, providing inpatient and outpatient services to Washington, DC and international patients. During his tenure at Georgetown, he was awarded numerous awards for his clinical teaching. Retiring from Georgetown in 2000, Bill and Nona built a home at The Woods, a golf community in West Virginia. Dr. Flynn liked retiring so much that he did it three times. He came out of retirement in West Virginia to organize retired Washington, DC and Baltimore psychiatrists to cover an inpatient unit at the Martinsburg Hospital. When veterans from Iran and Iraq began to return home with PTSD and substance abuse issues, the Veterans Administration sought his services in West Virginia. In 2011 when he moved to Colorado, he returned to work part time for the VA in Greeley, CO, commuting to northern Colorado to provide psychiatric services to veterans. Dr. Flynn ended his medical career as a volunteer psychiatrist with Doctors Care in Littleton two years ago. When "Doc" Flynn was not working, he loved spending time with family, golf, fishing, traveling with his beloved wife of 60 years, Nona. He will be dearly missed by his children Therese Karsten, William A. Flynn, Daniel Flynn and Timothy Flynn. "Pop" leaves grandchildren Hayley Kelliher, Will Flynn, Carly Speakman, Ryan Karsten, Jillian Flynn, Kylan Flynn, Liam Flynn and Maggie Flynn. Services for Dr. Flynn will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, November 8 at St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church, 6673 W. Chatfield Ave., Littleton, CO 80128. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Francis Cabrini's Outreach program. Services for Dr. Flynn will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, November 8 at St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church, 6673 W. Chatfield Ave., Littleton, CO 80128. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Francis Cabrini's Outreach program. A message of condolence may be left at www.olingerchapelhill.com
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 20, 2019
