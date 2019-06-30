WILLIAM FORD
Departed this life on June 20, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory, one sister, Ethel Ford Peterson; three sisters-in-law, Geraldine E. Ford, Johnetta Hammett, and Dorothy Williams; one aunt, Carrie Lee Fowler; nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services for the late William Ford will be held at First Rising Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 6th and N St. NW, Washington, DC 20001 on July 1, 2019. Wake at 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Harmony Memorial Park.