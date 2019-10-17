

WILLIAM E. FOX, JR.



William E. Fox, Jr, 81, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2019 of Lewy Body Dementia and the complications of pneumonia at North Logan, UT. He was born on Nov. 16, 1937 in Harrisburg, PA. Bill was married to Marilyn Craft at Montrose, PA on Oct. 10, 1959. He is survived by his wife and six children, William E Fox, III, Susan Lyn (Kenneth Cooper), Amy Elizabeth (Spencer Johnson), David Adrian Bush, Sr. (Mary Gill), Lisa Naomi (Jermey Lyles) and Michael Craft, Sr. (Mindy Sutton). Bill is the grandfather of 24 and great-grandfather of 16.

He was an insurance broker for 50 years in the Washington, DC area retiring in 2015 to North Logan, UT. He was a convert to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in the church as a faithful home teacher, Bishop, Counselor in the Silver Spring Maryland Stake Presidency, Mission President in the Australia Brisbane Mission, and Counselor in the Washington DC Temple Presidency. He served others all his life and was loved by many. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Funeral services will be held in North Logan, UT on Saturday, October 19, 2019.