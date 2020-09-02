1/1
WILLIAM FRANCIS BROOKS JR.
WILLIAM FRANCIS BROOKS, JR.  (Age 77)  
On Tuesday, August 25, 2020. He is survived by the love of his life for 55 years, Barbara Neal Brooks; his daughter, Danielle Brooks (Joe Gould); three grandchildren, Veronica, Le'ana and Quentin Gould; sisters-in-law, Veronica Neal Formey (Cornell) and Olivia Braun and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Gabrielle A. Brooks; and his parents, William and Naomi Brooks. Visitation Friday, September 4 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at HENRY S. WASHINGTON & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 4927 Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave., NE. Interment Tuesday, September 8 at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. (Mask and Social Distancing Required).

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Henry S. Washington & Sons Funeral Home - Washington
SEP
8
Interment
Maryland Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Henry S. Washington & Sons Funeral Home - Washington
4925-27 Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
(202) 398-6700
