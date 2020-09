Or Copy this URL to Share



WILLIAM FRANCIS BROOKS, JR. (Age 77)

On Tuesday, August 25, 2020. He is survived by the love of his life for 55 years, Barbara Neal Brooks; his daughter, Danielle Brooks (Joe Gould); three grandchildren, Veronica, Le'ana and Quentin Gould; sisters-in-law, Veronica Neal Formey (Cornell) and Olivia Braun and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Gabrielle A. Brooks; and his parents, William and Naomi Brooks. Visitation Friday, September 4 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at HENRY S. WASHINGTON & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 4927 Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave., NE. Interment Tuesday, September 8 at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. (Mask and Social Distancing Required).



