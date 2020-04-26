|
CLARK William G. Clark (Age 92) Of Rehoboth Beach, DE, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 13, 2020 at his home. He was born Saturday, May 7, 1927 in Washington, DC, son of the late John and Susan (Giddings) Clark. Mr. Clark was a proud veteran, having honorably served in the US Air Force Army Corps during WWII, as Crew Chief for General George C. Kenney, Commander of the Eastern Air Force. He attended George Washington University and law school, gaining degrees from both in 3 years time. Mr. Clark was a brilliant lawyer and built an illustrious career in law, working for companies such as International Paper Company in New York, NY and Muirkirk Products Company in Muirkirk, MD. In 1962, he co-founded the law firm, Clark and Cromwell, where he remained partner until his retirement. Mr. Clark was a member of the Maryland State Bar Association, the Montgomery County Bar Association, and the Rancho de Los Caballeros in Wickenburg, AZ. He enjoyed all of the outdoors, particularly horseback riding, biking, skiing in Aspen, and beach volleyball at Deauville Beach in Rehoboth, but none so much as piloting his own aircraft. Above all, Mr. Clark cherished time with those he held dear. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, Mr. Clark was preceded in death by his wife, Lyn Henderson Clark; and his brother, John R. Clark, Jr. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Elizabeth L. Clark of Rehoboth Beach, DE; son, William G. Clark, Jr. of Fallston, MD; daughter, Elizabeth Knisley of Glendale, AZ; step-daughter, Mercedes Dean of Arlington, VA; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; nephew, John R. Clark, III of Wilmington, NC; and niece, Cecilia Melesco of Rocky Mount, VA. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, DE. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Mr. Clark's memory to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963, Rehoboth Beach Fire and Rescue, 219 Rehoboth Avenue, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971, or the Mayo Clinic, 4500 San Pablo Road, Jacksonville, FL 32224. Please visit Mr. Clark's Life Memorial Webpage and sign his online guestbook at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com www.parsellfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 26, 2020
