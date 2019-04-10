William Henry Gaal
"Bill" (Age 72)
Passed peacefully in his home with his family around him on Monday, March 18, 2019, after a short but heroic battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in Queens, New York, in 1946, he is survived by his wife Luann Fulbright; daughter Lauren Fulbright; son William Thomas Gaal and wife Toni Lynn; granddaughter Juliette Ivey Gaal; and brother Richard Alan Gaal and family. He was preceded in death by his mother Eleanor Marie Wunner; his "father" Bill Ranallo (bodyguard to United Nations Secretary-General Dag Hammarskjold); and granddaughter Violet Anne Gaal. A Service and Life Celebration Reception will be held Friday, April 12, at 2 p.m., at Saint Luke Catholic Church, 7001 Georgetown Pike, McLean, VA 22101. More information at http://tinyurl.com/WGaalObit
. Donations can be made on Bill's behalf at http://support.PANCAN.org/goto/BillGaal
.