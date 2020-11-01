William McDonald Gales of Temple Hills, MD, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 25, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 25 years, E. Elaine Gales; one son, Erik William Gales; one daughter, Nicole Alexis Gales; two bonus sons, Roderick Johnson (Sabrina), Sheldon Johnson (Dana) and one bonus daughter, Jewel Williams (Gregory); eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, one brother, Nathaniel Gales II (Verta Mae); three sisters, Dorothy Johnson, Edith Lynch and Christine Mitchell and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Strickland Funeral Services, 6500 Allentown Rd., Camp Springs, MD from 10 a.m. until time of A private funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 9:45 a.m.