1/
WILLIAM "BILL" GALES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WILLIAM McDONALD GALES "Bill"  
William McDonald Gales of Temple Hills, MD, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 25, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 25 years, E. Elaine Gales; one son, Erik William Gales; one daughter, Nicole Alexis Gales; two bonus sons, Roderick Johnson (Sabrina), Sheldon Johnson (Dana) and one bonus daughter, Jewel Williams (Gregory); eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, one brother, Nathaniel Gales II (Verta Mae); three sisters, Dorothy Johnson, Edith Lynch and Christine Mitchell and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Strickland Funeral Services, 6500 Allentown Rd., Camp Springs, MD from 10 a.m. until time of A private funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 9:45 a.m. www.stticklandfuneralservices.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
6500 Allentown Road
Camp Springs, MD 20748
(301) 449-0400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved