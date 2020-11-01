WILLIAM McDONALD GALES "Bill"
William McDonald Gales of Temple Hills, MD, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 25, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 25 years, E. Elaine Gales; one son, Erik William Gales; one daughter, Nicole Alexis Gales; two bonus sons, Roderick Johnson (Sabrina), Sheldon Johnson (Dana) and one bonus daughter, Jewel Williams (Gregory); eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, one brother, Nathaniel Gales II (Verta Mae); three sisters, Dorothy Johnson, Edith Lynch and Christine Mitchell and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Strickland Funeral Services, 6500 Allentown Rd., Camp Springs, MD from 10 a.m. until time of A private funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 9:45 a.m. www.stticklandfuneralservices.com