WILLIAM "Bill" GARRETT

  • "May the God of all comfort give you peace at this very..."
    - B B
Viewing
Friday, May 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Lewinsville Presbyterian Church
1724 Chain Bride Road
Mclean, VA
WILLIAM A. GARRETT "Bill"  

Died peacefully at Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport, North Carolina on May 8, 2019. Bill was born in Arlington, Virginia to parents Sylvia and Albert Garrett. He graduated from Washington Lee High School. Bill served as a Sea Bee, United States Navy Reserve. In 1953, Bill worked full time at Blankenship Ford in Arlington, Virginia and Retired from Koone's Ford Falls Church, Virginia. Bill loved cars, pets and family. Services for Mr. Garrett will be held at Murphy Funeral Home, 4510 Wilson Blvd., Arlington Virginia 22203, on Friday, May 17, 2019. The viewing will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 18, the Funeral will be held at Lewinsville Presbyterian Church, 1724 Chain Bride Road, Mclean, Virginia 22101 from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. Interment to follow at the Lewinsville Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on May 16, 2019
