William Bainbridge Glew (aGE 91)
An ophthalmologist for more than 40 years in the District and Maryland, died in his sleep on November 21, 2019 at his home in Chevy Chase, MD. Born in Washington, DC, he graduated from the D.C. Public Schools, Yale College, George Washington University Medical School, and the University of Minnesota
, where he received an M.S. He served his internship at University of Virginia Hospital and residency at the Mayo Clinic, where he also served as assistant to the staff. He maintained a private practice in Washington from 1958 until the early 2000s. He served twice as Chairman of the Department of Ophthalmology of the Washington Hospital Center, completing his second tenure in 1995. Dr. Glew was a member of the American Ophthalmological Society, the Cogan Ophthalmic History Society, the Prevention of Blindness Society of Metropolitan Washington, and other professional and philanthropic organizations. He was a member of the Cosmos Club and Columbia Country Club. He was a member of Chevy Chase Presbyterian Church, where he served as a deacon and elder. Dr. Glew is survived by his wife, the former Linda Law; their children, William, Jr. of New Orleans, LA, and Donald and wife, Kathleen of Chandler, AZ; five grandchildren, Kyle, Laura, Tyler, Dylan, and Jenna; nieces, Eileen Glew and Kathleen Glew Galvin; and nephew Dennis Glew. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2:30 p.m., at Chevy Chase Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Eye Department of the Washington Hospital Center.