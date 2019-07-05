

WILLIAM P. GRAFF



William P. Graff, 94, of Sarasota passed away June 30, 2019. The son of Vilmos P. Graff and Klara Pejtsik, William was born June 19, 1925 in Budapest, Hungary. He graduated from Technical University of Budapest in 1949 with a Master's Degree in Architecture. He emigrated to the USA in 1954; his best know projects include the University of Baghdad with the Walter Gropius and the Watergate Project with S.D.I., along with many others in Washington, DC. He was a member of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta. He is survived by his wife Clara; children, Marcella, Carlo, Guido and Mattias; grandchildren, Chiara, Fabiola, Fiona, Lily, William and Henry Bela. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Friday, July 5, 2019 at Church of the Incarnation, 2901 Bee Ridge Rd., Sarasota, FL.