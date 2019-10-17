The Washington Post

WILLIAM GRAY

Service Information
Snowden Funeral Home P.A. - Rockville
246 N. Washington Street
Rockville, MD
20850
(301)-762-2500
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Millian Memorial United Methodist Church
13016 Parkland Drive
Rockville, DC
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Millian Memorial United Methodist Church
13016 Parkland Drive
Rockville, DC
Notice
WILLIAM CHARLES GRAY (Age 91)  

Passed away peacefully on October 12, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Nancy A. Gray. He is also survived by six children, William Richard Gray, Loreli Sharman, William Charles Gray, Jr., Thomas Allen Gray, Jamey Boyd Gray and Kathryn Marie Dwyer. Preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Boyd Gray. He was blessed with 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Friends and family are invited to celebrate the life of "Bill" at Millian Memorial United Methodist Church, 13016 Parkland Drive, Rockville, MD. 20853 on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, Visitation 10 a.m., Service 11 a.m. Private interment scheduled at a later time. In lieu of flowers a donation in his honor may be made to Millian Memorial United Methodist Church.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 17, 2019
