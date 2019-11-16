WILLIAM GRAY "Bill"
On Thursday, November 14, 2019, William "Bill" Gray, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away at the age of 85. Bill was pre-deceased by his parents, William and Lois Gray; siblings Richard Ray Gray and Robert L Gray. Bill is survived by Wanda, his wife of 59 years; two children, Laura (Ken) Walters and William (Joann) Gray; two step-sons, Roy Wirick and Ken Wirick; two grandchildren, Jennifer (Seth) Haines and Samantha Wheeler; two great-grandchildren, Liam and Alannah Haines; siblings, David Gray, Marie (BJ) Gabrielson, Josephine Louro; and many nieces and nephews. Service will be 10 a.m. on November 18, 2019 in the Chapel at Norbeck Memorial Park. Interment immediately following. In lieu of flowers, please donate to in Bill's name.