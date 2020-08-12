1/1
WILLIAM GREANEY
Willliam F. Greaney  
William F. Greaney Jr. passed away on August 8, 2020 at age 94. He was born and raised in Washington, DC by the late Dr. William F. Greaney and May Walsh Greaney. He had two sisters, the late Mary Agnes Williams and the late Maureen Billerbeck. Bill enlisted in the Navy in 1944 and served in the Pacific theatre during World War II at the Battle of Okinawa. After graduating from Mount St. Mary's College in 1951, Bill joined the Office of Naval Intelligence as an analyst. He worked for almost forty years for ONI and for the National Security Agency for the majority of his career. He was an expert in counterintelligence and served as Deputy Director of NSA's Office of Security. After retiring from professional life, he enjoyed many happy years with his wife, the late Winifred McNamara Greaney, to whom he was married for over 62 years. Bill was a patriot, a loving spouse, and a source of inspiration and encouragement to his six children and 14 grandchildren: Mary T. (Ron) Taraska (Erin, Kelly), William F. (Jill) Greaney III (Rachel, Caroline), Joseph E. (Tracy) Greaney (Brennan, Christopher, Taylor), James P. Greaney (Sarah), Margaret A. (Kurtis) Miller (Breanna, Ryan, Luke) and Michael R. (Pam) Greaney (Mike, Christine, Jack). He also is survived by eight great-grandchildren: Blake, McKenna, Hadley, Madigan, Dillon, Audrey, Charlie, and Cameron. He always respected his family's choices, and he delighted in their accomplishments. All are grateful for the time he spent with them and the values of honesty, humility, perseverance, and commitment to family that he exemplified. Mass of Christian Burial with social distancing and masks will be held at St. John the Evangelist Church, 10103 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD, on Thursday, August 13, at 1 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
