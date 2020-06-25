On Tuesday, June23, 2020 of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of the late Doris A. Greco and cherished son of the late Frank and Josephine Greco of Bayonne, N.J. and Columbus, Georgia. Devoted brother of Felicia Turner of Columbus, GA and Ronald Greco of Fort Collins, CO; Loving father of Mary Lynn (Steven) Lakin, William Richard Greco, Jr, Lauren A.(David) Godwin, and Jan M. (David)Keister. Adored grandfather of Brett (Katie), William "Billy" (Jenna) and David (Kelley) Quader, Allie (Patrick)Demers and Lindsay Sfekas, Sarah (Tom) Trodden and John Keister. Cherished great-grandfather of Jenna Nuth, Madison and Molly Quader, Katherine, J.P., and William Demers, Riley and Joey Trodden, and Jane Doris Quader. Veteran of the US Navy, graduate of the University of Maryland School of Medicine, served in private practice in Prince George's County, Md from 1958-1981. He was a member emeritus of the Prince George's Medical Society, Society of the Medical Chichurgical Faculty of the State of Maryland, Southern Maryland Medical Society, Douglass OB/GYN Society and a life fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. "Bill" was an avid golfer and fisherman and spent many summers in Ocean City MD. A lifelong Catholic and member of the Church of the Resurrection, he served as a eucharistic minister at Riderwood. With safety precautions in place, a Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at the Church of the Resurrection, Burtonsville, MD with private interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Benevolence Fund at Riderwood. Please sign family guestbook at