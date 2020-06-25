WILLIAM GRECO M.D.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Dr. WILLIAM RICHARD GRECO (Age 93)  
On Tuesday, June23, 2020 of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of the late Doris A. Greco and cherished son of the late Frank and Josephine Greco of Bayonne, N.J. and Columbus, Georgia. Devoted brother of Felicia Turner of Columbus, GA and Ronald Greco of Fort Collins, CO; Loving father of Mary Lynn (Steven) Lakin, William Richard Greco, Jr, Lauren A.(David) Godwin, and Jan M. (David)Keister. Adored grandfather of Brett (Katie), William "Billy" (Jenna) and David (Kelley) Quader, Allie (Patrick)Demers and Lindsay Sfekas, Sarah (Tom) Trodden and John Keister. Cherished great-grandfather of Jenna Nuth, Madison and Molly Quader, Katherine, J.P., and William Demers, Riley and Joey Trodden, and Jane Doris Quader. Veteran of the US Navy, graduate of the University of Maryland School of Medicine, served in private practice in Prince George's County, Md from 1958-1981. He was a member emeritus of the Prince George's Medical Society, Society of the Medical Chichurgical Faculty of the State of Maryland, Southern Maryland Medical Society, Douglass OB/GYN Society and a life fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. "Bill" was an avid golfer and fisherman and spent many summers in Ocean City MD. A lifelong Catholic and member of the Church of the Resurrection, he served as a eucharistic minister at Riderwood. With safety precautions in place, a Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at the Church of the Resurrection, Burtonsville, MD with private interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Benevolence Fund at Riderwood. Please sign family guestbook at www.hinesrinaldifuneralhome.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD 20904
3016222290
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved