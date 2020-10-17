WILLIAM GREEN



William Delaplaine Green, JR.

William Delaplaine Green Jr. passed away peacefully in his home in Alexandria, Virginia in July 31, 2020. He was 69 years old. Born in Alexandria, Virginia on September 12, 1950 to Norma Lake Green and William D. Green, Sr., he was educated in Fairfax County public schools, graduating from Fort Hunt High School in 1968. He continued his education, attending Lehigh University in Lehigh, PA. Afterwards, he began working in his family's businesses in Arlington,VA. During these years he worked on a variety of devices resulting in patents with the U.S. Patent Office. He also wrote poetry, and some of his works are in the Library of Congress. In later years, he traveled extensively. He especially loved Hawaii. Although he never married, Bill was a beloved Uncle to his many nieces and nephews. He helped them learn to play tennis, work on cars, and encouraged their educations. He was always interested in their activities and accomplishments, and attended their graduations, weddings, and other important events. He especially loved spending time with them at the family camp in upstate New York, fishing, boating, helping them water ski, build campfires, and play tennis. He is survived by five of his siblings: his brother, Richard P. Green (Susan) of Hollywood, FL; sisters, Elizabeth G. Wolfe (William) , of Arlington, VA; Carole G. Newman (Crit Cook), of Arlington, VA; Katherine A. Green (Joerg Schwoch), of Ashland, OR; and Norma G. Gilpin of Allen, TX; 10 nieces and nephews and numerous great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. A funeral service will be held for the family on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 10 a.m. in Arlington, VA at the Cherrydale Baptist Church. The Reverend Steve King will officiate. Visitation for non-family will be Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Murphy's Funeral Home in Arlington, VA.



