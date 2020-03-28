Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM "BIll" GREENWOOD. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

GREENWOOD WILLIAM WARREN GREENWOOD "Bill" William Warren (Bill) Greenwood of Washington, DC died of heart ailments on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at age 77. Retired since 2006, he was a broadcaster for 50 years, spending 26 of those years as a national network radio and television correspondent for ABC News. In addition to being an award-winning broadcast journalist, Bill was also a beloved husband, father, grandfather, relative, colleague, and friend. Bill was married to Marsha Sheppard Greenwood for over 51 years. His father was William Rogers (Bill) Warren and his mother was Gloria Vivian Brown. His stepfather was Homer John (Smokey) Greenwood, Jr. Bill is survived by his wife, Marsha; daughter, Kelly Greenwood; son-in-law, Jules Maltz; grandson, Drew Greenwood Maltz; granddaughter, Ryan Lauren Greenwood Maltz; half brother, John Greenwood; and half sister, Jan Fernee. Born in Richmond, Virginia on March 28, 1942, Bill primarily grew up in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. In high school, he saved three lives as an ocean lifeguard and also got his start in broadcasting, including working at The Bill Greenwood Show, the top radio deejay show in Jacksonville. At the time, he was believed to be the youngest professional disc jockey in the country, happily playing rock and roll. Bill graduated from Duncan U. Fletcher Senior High School. He self-financed his BA in political science, becoming the first in his family to graduate from college after spending three years at Florida State University and later graduating from The American University in Washington, DC. Bill came of age in news reporting during the

In high school, he saved three lives as an ocean lifeguard and also got his start in broadcasting, including working at The Bill Greenwood Show, the top radio deejay show in Jacksonville. At the time, he was believed to be the youngest professional disc jockey in the country, happily playing rock and roll. Bill graduated from Duncan U. Fletcher Senior High School. He self-financed his BA in political science, becoming the first in his family to graduate from college after spending three years at Florida State University and later graduating from The American University in Washington, DC. Bill came of age in news reporting during the civil rights movement and interviewed Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. He moved to Washington, DC in 1966 to work as a general assignment reporter for WWDC Radio. Bill later served as Washington Bureau Chief of the UPI Radio Network. In 1970, he became Mutual Broadcasting System's Chief Congressional/Political Correspondent and then its Vice President and News Director. Billnext moved to New York in 1976, where he was an Emmy-winning political reporter and substitute anchor for WCBS-TV. Bill joined ABC News in October 1979 as a general assignment reporter based in New York. As an ABC News correspondent until 2006, he covered every branch of the federal government and most conceivable topics. He traveled with eight Presidents, covered nine Presidential election campaigns, eight national political conventions, and eight Presidential inaugurations. He reported from all 50 states and 12 foreign countries. Before transferring to ABC News Radio, Bill was regularly seen on ABC's World News Tonight with Peter Jennings, Good Morning America, and frequently anchored ABC's two-hour overnight television World News Now broadcast, as well as World News This Morning. His reports were also seen on Nightline and ABC's This Week program. During the 1991 Persian Gulf War, Bill prepared an award-winning children's primer on the conflict, prompting ABC to initiate a series of hour-long special programs for children on a variety of sensitive issues. Bill was part of the ABC News team that won the 2005, 2003, and 1999 Edward R. Murrow Awards for excellence as well as the 2002 Peabody and DuPont awards for live coverage of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. Bill served as President of the Washington Radio and Television Correspondents Association, Chairman of the Congressional Radio-Television Galleries, a member of the White House Correspondents Association, and Vice President of the National Press Club. He was among a vocal majority that pushed for the inclusion of women in the Press Club. Bill has been listed in Who's Who in America since 1976. Colleagues and friends remember Bill as kind, funny, warm, intelligent, and a truly good person. A talented and respected journalist, he was also supportive and helpful, especially to more junior reporters. Bill was known as a consummate professional and a gentleman--caring, gracious, and generous. Above all, he was devoted to his family. In his retirement, Bill continued to be a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed weekly movie dates with his beloved wife, Marsha, reading, and staying on top of the news. A prolific Facebooker, Bill was often the envy of his non-retired friends, posting about date nights, luncheons with former colleagues, politics, as well as travel, primarily to the beach in Florida and to visit his daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren in San Francisco. A public memorial to celebrate Bill's life on Saturday, March 28 was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will be rescheduled once the crisis has resolved and held at St. Columba's Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C. A public memorial to celebrate Bill's life on Saturday, March 28 was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will be rescheduled once the crisis has resolved and held at St. Columba's Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bill's memory to Martha's Table at www.marthastable.org Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 28, 2020

