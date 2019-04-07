

WILLIAM V. GRIFFITH, SR.



Of Upper Marlboro, MD, departed this life peacefully on Saturday March 30, 2019. He is survived by his children, Sherrie and "Rusty" (Robin), his brother Girard and sister Delores Parker (Tyler), three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends. Visitation to be held on Tuesday April 9, 2019 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 14908 Main St, Upper Marlboro, MD from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visitation continues on Wednesday April 10, 2019 from 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in his memory are made to Hospice of the Chesapeake or So Others Might Eat (SOME). Services Entrusted to Adams Funeral Home P.A. 20605 Aquasco Rd., Aquasco, MD