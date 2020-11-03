William Griffiths "Bill"
On Thursday, October 29, 2020, William Griffiths "Bill" of Adelphi, MD passed away. He was the beloved husband of Suzanne Griffiths; devoted father of Amy Griffiths; loving brother of Liz Jackson (Curt) and Richard Griffiths (Barbara). Also survived by his nephew, Chris Jackson and his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, William H. Griffiths Jr. and Elizabeth Strange Griffiths and his former wife, Mary Louise Griffiths. Services will be held privately. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to The American Lung Association
at lung.org/donate
("Make a Tribute Gift").