1/1
WILLIAM GRIFFITHS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

William Griffiths "Bill"  
On Thursday, October 29, 2020, William Griffiths "Bill" of Adelphi, MD passed away. He was the beloved husband of Suzanne Griffiths; devoted father of Amy Griffiths; loving brother of Liz Jackson (Curt) and Richard Griffiths (Barbara). Also survived by his nephew, Chris Jackson and his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, William H. Griffiths Jr. and Elizabeth Strange Griffiths and his former wife, Mary Louise Griffiths. Services will be held privately. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to The American Lung Association at lung.org/donate ("Make a Tribute Gift").

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 3, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved