

WILLIAM GEORGE HANLON



On March 2, 2020, WILLIAM GEORGE HANLON, beloved husband of Patricia A. Hanlon; devoted father of Michael William Hanlon and Cynthia Ann Nicodemus (Michael); loving grandfather of Michael William Hanlon, Jr., Kaitlyn Hanlon, Brittany Nicodemus, Tyler Nicodemus, and Josh Nicodemus; dear brother of Richard Hanlon (Nancy), Tom Hanlon (JoAnne), Patty Juranek (Bob), and Danny Hanlon (Jan). Also survived by many loving family and friends.

The family will receive friends at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD on Friday, March 13, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. On Saturday Military Honors, followed by the Funeral Service will begin at 12 noon at the funeral home. Interment is private. Online condolences may be made at