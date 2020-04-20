

WILLIAM T. HANNAN JR.



On Friday, April 17, 2020, William Turner Hannan, Jr, 79, formerly of Washington, DC, passed away while a resident of the Hebrew Home of Greater Washington in Rockville, MD. Bill grew up in Spring Valley and attended St. John's College High School in DC, Mount St. Joe's in Baltimore, MD. as well as Georgetown University. He spent his life in commercial real estate working for Merrill Lynch and DANAC Corp. Bill was proud of his Irish heritage, was outgoing and friendly and loved engaging with people. Dearly loved Father and Father-in-law to Janet (Chuck) LoBiondo of Kent Island, MD, Denise (the late Scott) Thomas of Port St. Lucie, FL, Kelly (Danny) Leonard of Falls Church, VA and Chip (Meredith) Hannan of Aldie, VA. Granddad will also be missed by 16 grandchildren: Andrew, Brittany, Elizabeth, Michael, the late Scotty, Jake, Haley, Ally, Brooke, Danny Jr., Ryan, Erin, Keelyn, Tyler, Ian and Regan and four great-grandchildren: Brayden, Wynter, Rowan and Stella; brother Greg Hannan of Nova Scotia, Canada and many other relatives and friends. The family will celebrate Bill's life at a future date when it is safe to be together. Please sign the family guestbook at: