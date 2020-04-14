William Henry Harding "Bill"
Born September 28, 1949 in Raleigh, North Carolina passed away surrounded by loved ones on April 10, 2020 at age 70. He was predeceased by his wife Mary Patricia "Patty" Harding; his brother-in-law William "Billy" Langham; and his parents Barbara "Barby" and Reuben "Martt" Harding.
He is survived by his four daughters, Catherine Rock, Mary Elizabeth Harding, Margaret "Maggie" Boykin, and Cecilia "Sissy" Smith
; his four siblings, Martt "Chuck" Harding, Todd Harding, Howard Harding and Susan Harding; as well as 11 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and countless friends. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Hillsboro Cemetery. Full Obituary can be seen and condolences left at