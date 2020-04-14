The Washington Post

WILLIAM "Bill" HARDING

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM "Bill" HARDING.
Service Information
Adams-Green Funeral Home
721 Elden Street
Herndon, VA
20170
(703)-437-1764
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
1:00 PM
Hillsboro Cemetery
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

William Henry Harding "Bill"  

Born September 28, 1949 in Raleigh, North Carolina passed away surrounded by loved ones on April 10, 2020 at age 70. He was predeceased by his wife Mary Patricia "Patty" Harding; his brother-in-law William "Billy" Langham; and his parents Barbara "Barby" and Reuben "Martt" Harding.
He is survived by his four daughters, Catherine Rock, Mary Elizabeth Harding, Margaret "Maggie" Boykin, and Cecilia "Sissy" Smith; his four siblings, Martt "Chuck" Harding, Todd Harding, Howard Harding and Susan Harding; as well as 11 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and countless friends. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Hillsboro Cemetery. Full Obituary can be seen and condolences left at

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 14, 2020
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.