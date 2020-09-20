William HARPER, Jr. "Tommy" (Age 91)
Departed this life on August 31, 2020. He was married to Ethel Brown Harper (deceased), and survived by one son, William (Tom) Harper, III; four daughters, Rhonda, Ava, Frieda and Donita; two grandsons, Brent (Courtney) and Marcus, one granddaughter, Nicole and one great-grandson, Brent Jr. He was preceded in death by one brother, Edwin Rhue Harper. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, September 22, 1 p.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 14908 Main Street, Upper Marlboro, MD. Interment of Ashes will held in Norfolk VA. Condolences may be offered at www.beallfuneral.com
. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Lung Cancer Foundation of America.