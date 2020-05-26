William Harris
On Saturday, May 9, 2020, William Harris, husband of predeceased Lois C. Harris and Marjorie Harris; brother of the late Willis Harris; cousin of the late Charles Perry. William leaves to cherish his memory, devoted and loving son Adrian W. Harris and granddaughter Adrianna M. Harris; cousins Gail Perry and John Lynch; loving stepchildren Gene, Stephanie, Daphanie, Robert; and a host of relatives. The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 27, 2020; Pope Funeral Homes, 5538 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, MD; Visitation 1 to 2:30 p.m., Service 2:30 p.m. Interment at Maryland Veterans Cemetery-Cheltenham, June 8, 2020. Arrangements by Pope Funeral Homes.