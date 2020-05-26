The Washington Post

WILLIAM HARRIS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM HARRIS.
Service Information
Pope Funeral Home Forestville Chapel
5538 Marlboro Pike
Forestville, MD
20747
(301)-568-4100
Visitation
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Pope Funeral Home Forestville Chapel
5538 Marlboro Pike
Forestville, MD 20747
View Map
Service
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
2:30 PM
Pope Funeral Home Forestville Chapel
5538 Marlboro Pike
Forestville, MD 20747
View Map
Interment
Monday, Jun. 8, 2020
Maryland Veterans Cemetery-Cheltenham
Notice
Send Flowers

 

William Harris  

On Saturday, May 9, 2020, William Harris, husband of predeceased Lois C. Harris and Marjorie Harris; brother of the late Willis Harris; cousin of the late Charles Perry. William leaves to cherish his memory, devoted and loving son Adrian W. Harris and granddaughter Adrianna M. Harris; cousins Gail Perry and John Lynch; loving stepchildren Gene, Stephanie, Daphanie, Robert; and a host of relatives. The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 27, 2020; Pope Funeral Homes, 5538 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, MD; Visitation 1 to 2:30 p.m., Service 2:30 p.m. Interment at Maryland Veterans Cemetery-Cheltenham, June 8, 2020. Arrangements by Pope Funeral Homes.
Published in The Washington Post on May 26, 2020
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.