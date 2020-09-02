1/1
WILLIAM HARRIS
WILLIAM C. HARRIS  
On Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Washington Hospital Center, William C. Harris transitioned to be with the Lord. He is the son of the late Augustus and Aileen Harris Sr. He is the beloved husband of Virginia A. Harris; devoted father of Alicia (Kezzi) Henderson; and grandfather of Justin and Samantha Henderson. He is also survived by one sister Gwendolyn Young; and one brother Augustus Harris Jr., and a host of other relatives and friends. The viewing will be on Friday, September 4 from 11 a.m. until time of service 12 p.m. at Marshall-March Funeral Home, 4217 Ninth Street, NW, Washington, DC 20011. The service can also be viewed on Marshall-March Funeral Home website.www.marshallmarchfh.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Viewing
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Marshall's Funeral Home
SEP
4
Service
12:00 PM
Marshall-March Funeral Home
Marshall's Funeral Home
4217 9th Street NW
Washington, DC 20011
(202) 723-1250
