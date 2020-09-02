WILLIAM HARRIS

On Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Washington Hospital Center, William C. Harris transitioned to be with the Lord. He is the son of the late Augustus and Aileen Harris Sr. He is the beloved husband of Virginia A. Harris; devoted father of Alicia (Kezzi) Henderson; and grandfather of Justin and Samantha Henderson. He is also survived by one sister Gwendolyn Young; and one brother Augustus Harris Jr., and a host of other relatives and friends. The viewing will be on Friday, September 4 from 11 a.m. until time of service 12 p.m. at Marshall-March Funeral Home, 4217 Ninth Street, NW, Washington, DC 20011. The service can also be viewed on Marshall-March Funeral Home website.