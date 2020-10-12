Bill died peacefully on October 3, 2020. Survived by daughter Nancy Harting and her significant other, Terry Murray; brother Bruce Harting and his wife Pat; nephew Mike Harting, nieces Becky Garcia, Erin Brewer and Megan McManus and their families. Predeceased by son, John Harting; father, William E. Harting, Sr. and his wife Marie; mother Phyllis Caskey Harting and his former wife Sue Carney.A graveside service will take place at Columbia Gardens Cemetery at 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. To leave condolences for the family, please visit