1/
WILLIAM HARTING Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WILLIAM E. HARTING, JR.  
Bill died peacefully on October 3, 2020. Survived by daughter Nancy Harting and her significant other, Terry Murray; brother Bruce Harting and his wife Pat; nephew Mike Harting, nieces Becky Garcia, Erin Brewer and Megan McManus and their families. Predeceased by son, John Harting; father, William E. Harting, Sr. and his wife Marie; mother Phyllis Caskey Harting and his former wife Sue Carney.A graveside service will take place at Columbia Gardens Cemetery at 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. To leave condolences for the family, please visitwww.murphyfuneralhomes.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved