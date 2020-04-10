Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM HARWARD Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

HARWARD WILLIAM EUGENE HARWARD, JR. Of Annandale, VA, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 with his wife and eldest son at his bedside. He was 94 years old and died of natural causes. Bill was a Special Agent for the Federal Bureau of Investigation and retired in 1977 after 26 years of service. Bill was born in the town of Dendron, Surry County, VA to William E. Harward, Sr. and Susan Virginia Barrett on July 24, 1925. His family relocated to Washington, D.C. where Bill graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1943. During his early years prior to joining the Navy, Bill had his own band and performed at various functions in the D.C. area. He enjoyed music from the "Big Band" era and continued to play the trumpet for most of his life. Bill enrolled in the V-12 Navy College Training Program in 1943. He studied engineering at Cornell and Northwestern Universities before being assigned, as a 2nd Lieutenant, to a vessel sailing to the Sea of Japan near the end of

He studied engineering at Cornell and Northwestern Universities before being assigned, as a 2nd Lieutenant, to a vessel sailing to the Sea of Japan near the end of World War II . After his discharge from the Navy, Bill worked as a camp counselor at YMCA Camp Letts in Edgewater, MD on the Rhode river. He completed his bachelor's degree at Wilson Teachers College and graduated in 1949 majoring in math and science. After teaching junior high school for a period, Bill was accepted into the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Special Agents training program in 1951. He was assigned to several field offices during his early career including New Orleans, LA and Boston, MA., before being transferred to Washington, D.C. in 1954. During his career as a Special Agent, he earned a master's degree in Forensic Science from George Washington University (1972). Bill retired from the bureau in 1977 as Chief of the Engineering Section, Science and Technology Division. After concluding his government service, Bill consulted as an expert witness in support of forensic audio investigations, and formed a partnership with two other ex-agents, providing electronic surveillance "sweeps" and security evaluations. Bill met his future wife, Gloria Berniece Self, at Calvary Baptist Church in Washington, D.C. where both families were members. They were married at Calvary on August 25, 1949. Bill remained active at Calvary through the years serving as a Deacon and as a member of the Board of Trustees. He also served as a board member for the Central Union Mission. Bill and his family attended The United Baptist Church in Annandale in his later years. Bill is preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his loving wife of more than 70 years, three sons, a daughter and eight grandchildren: William III (son Matthew) in Annandale; Kenneth (wife Kathleen, daughters Callie and Ellie (twins), and Anna) in Ft. Collins, CO; Robert (wife Barbara, sons Michael and Samuel (twins)) in Falls Church, VA; and a daughter Kathleen Wray (daughters Meagan and Rachael) in Lexington, SC. Bill is also survived by his sister, Dr. Virginia H. Teller. Bill will be remembered for his pleasant disposition and kind manners, for his ability to seemingly fix anything, for his devotion to his faith, and the sacrifices he made and the love he expressed for his wife and family. The support and leadership he provided was coupled with a wonderful sense of humor and wit. He coached basketball and baseball little league teams in support of his children as they grew up. He loved music and playing his trumpet, tinkering in his workshop, sailing on the Chesapeake Bay, camping with family and church class friends on North Carolina's Outer Banks, Chincoteague, VA and Myrtle Beach, SC. and later, traveling with his wife. The family gatherings for holidays and special occasions, and the love that surrounded, were of special importance and a source of great happiness. Facing hardships from his battle with leukemia in the 1980's and a stroke in early 2000's, he never complained but enjoyed a full life strengthened by his faith and the support received from his family. Bill retained a positive outlook despite his declining health, and the love he bestowed on his wife and family was a true blessing to receive. Bill will be greatly missed by his wife and family, but his passing is tempered by knowing that he is now with the "Man Upstairs". God Bless you, Dad. A private family service will be conducted at the gravesite for Bill's internment at National Memorial Cemetery in Falls Church, VA on April 10. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.A private family service will be conducted at the gravesite for Bill's internment at National Memorial Cemetery in Falls Church, VA on April 10. 