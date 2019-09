William W. Hawkins "Billy"



Died January 10, 2019 in Clearwater, FL. Born and raised in Etchison, MD, Billy retired from the Montgomery County Government in 1994 and then worked for the Montgomery County School Board before moving to North Carolina. 10 years later, he moved to Clearwater, FL. He is survived by Joan, his loving wife of 57 years.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church in Laytonsville, MD.