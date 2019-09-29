Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM "BILL" HAWLEY. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

HAWLEY F. William Hawley "Bill" (Age 88) Resident of the Washington, DC area for the majority of his adult life, Bill died on September 15, 2019, in Sarasota, FL. Born in Evanston, IL, Bill attended The Choate School, Wellington College (UK) and Princeton University prior to joining the US Central Intelligence Agency. From 1954-57, he served in the US Army, training to become a Ranger Infantry Officer in the 82nd Airborne Division. He continued serving his country in a wide range of international responsibilities with the CIA and Department of State until 1972, including tours in Germany, Holland and Austria. In 1972, he joined the White House to serve as Assistant Director to the Council of International Economic Policy. In 1975, he moved to the private sector, where he rose to serve as Director of International Government Relations at Citibank, N.A. until his retirement in 1998. Bill served on the Boards of several professional and community organizations, and was a member of the Cosmos Club in Washington, DC. He also served as President of the Hawley Society for 10 years. A lifelong pianist, who toured with the Princeton Triangle Club, Bill was passionate about music. He was also a skilled photographer and an avid reader of history. Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Valeska Seelmann Hawley, by their four children, Karin Beaulieu of Columbus, OH; Diane Abshire (Lupton) of Fort Collins, CO; Alison Ewing (Kevin) of Bethesda, MD; and Thomas Hawley (Serena) of Osprey, FL, and by nine dearly loved grandchildren, Caroline and Kevin Beaulieu; Patten, Wilson, Cartter, and Anastasia Abshire; Andrew and Emily Ewing; and Dylan Hawley. Bill is also survived by his siblings, David Hawley (Dottie), Jon Hawley (Peggy) , and Diana MacArthur (David) and their families. His family and friends will forever cherish his devotion to family, intellectual curiosity, endearing wit, and compelling stories. A Celebration of Life is being planned for January in Sarasota. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The .

