William Hay

WILLIAM E. HAY, SR.
On Thursday, June 4, 2020; the beloved husband of the late Marjorie Read Hay; and devoted father of Bill (Holly) and Bob (Suzanne) Hay and Carol (Donnie) Mitchell; grandfather of Bobby, Mary, Kristin, Billy, Melanie, Brett and Angela; great-grandfather of Anabella, James and Rory. He is preceded in death by his brother, Jack Hay. He was a proud U.S. Marine Corp Veteran having served during the Korean War. Upon discharge from the Marine Corp, he spent his working years at Western Electric. Active in his community, he served as a City Commissioner and Mayor of the city of District Heights. He spent many years coaching youth sports and also served in a number of capacities on the Board of Directors for the District Heights Boys and Girls Club. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, alz.org. Online guestbook available at:www.KalasFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 28, 2020.