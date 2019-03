Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM HAYGAN.



WILLIAM HAYGAN



On Thursday, March 13, 2019. He is Survived by his wife, Ella McCall Haygan; other relatives

and friends. Visitation on Thursday, March 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Temple Church of God, 2525 Bladensburg Rd., NE Washington, DC 20018. Visitation on Friday March 22 at 10 a.m., services at 11 a.m. at lsle of Patmos Baptist Church, 1201 Rhode Island Ave., NE, Washington, DC 20018.