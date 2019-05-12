WILLIAM LAWRENCE HELKIE (Age 74)
On Sunday, May 5, 2019, William Lawrence Helkie, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of 47 years to Cita Helkie; loving father of Bryan Helkie; dear brother of Barbara Helkie. Bill was a graduate of West Point and went on to obtain his PhD in Economics from Purdue University
. He was an economist for 30 years at the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and the Department of Energy. He also was an adjunct professor of Economics at the University of Maryland.
Family will receive friends at the Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 10 a.m. until start of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment private. Contributions may be made in his name to the Center for Spiritual Living, P.O. Box 1245, Laurel MD 20725.