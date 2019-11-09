

William G. HESSLER, "Bill"



William G. "Bill" Hessler, of Rockville, MD, on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Beloved husband of 45 years of Joanne S. Hessler; loving father of Brett and Glenn Hessler, Micki Fegan, William S. and David Hessler; grandfather of Nicholas, Jimmy, Christopher, Sean, Matthew, Colton, Quinn, Avery and Barron.

The family will receive friends at PUMPHREY'S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Montgomery Ave. (Rt. 28, just off I-270 exit 6A), Rockville, MD on Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 917 Montrose Road, Rockville, MD on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to , Tribute Giving, 8400 Silver Crossing, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73132 or , 1301 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, Suite 800, Washington, DC 20004.

