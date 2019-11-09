The Washington Post

WILLIAM HESSLER

Service Information
Pumphrey Funeral Home
300 W. Montgomery Ave.
Rockville, MD
20850-2805
(301)-762-3939
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Pumphrey Funeral Home
300 W. Montgomery Ave.
Rockville, MD 20850-2805
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Elizabeth Catholic Church
917 Montrose Road
Rockville, MD
Notice
William G. HESSLER, "Bill"  
 

William G. "Bill" Hessler, of Rockville, MD, on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Beloved husband of 45 years of Joanne S. Hessler; loving father of Brett and Glenn Hessler, Micki Fegan, William S. and David Hessler; grandfather of Nicholas, Jimmy, Christopher, Sean, Matthew, Colton, Quinn, Avery and Barron.
 
The family will receive friends at PUMPHREY'S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Montgomery Ave. (Rt. 28, just off I-270 exit 6A), Rockville, MD on Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 917 Montrose Road, Rockville, MD on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery.
 
Memorial contributions may be made to , Tribute Giving, 8400 Silver Crossing, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73132 or , 1301 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, Suite 800, Washington, DC 20004.
 
Please view and sign the family guestbook at

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 9, 2019
