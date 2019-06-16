Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM "CHRIS" HOBGOOD. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

HOBGOOD William Christopher Hobgood Passed peacefully on May 31, 2019. Chris was born in Lotumbe, Congo, in 1936, where his parents were missionaries for the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). He was the youngest of six children, and grew up in a family committed to social justice, peace, and faith. At 15, Chris moved to Amery, WI, to live with his older sister. He attended college at the University of Kentucky, where he played football, and then at Transylvania University, where he met the love of his life, Cary Meade Alexander, of Shelbyville, TN. He graduated in 1958, enrolled at Lexington Theological Seminary, and married Cary Meade in 1959. Upon completing his Masters, Chris became pastor of First Christian Church in Charleston, IN. There, the couple served their first congregation and had two children, Cary Lou and Laura Helen. In 1965, Chris accepted a call to First Christian Church in Alexandria, VA, where he was a leader in the city's work on anti-racism and interfaith initiatives. The Hobgoods welcomed another child, Benjamin Christopher, in 1977. Chris earned his Doctor of Ministry Degree from Lancaster Theological Seminary in 1982. He was also a musician, dog lover, and an avid outdoors person. In 1985, Chris became Regional Minister of the Christian Church in Arkansas, and continued to work for social justice, helping the church make huge strides. In 1993, he came home to the D.C. area as Regional Minister of the Christian Church (Capital Area). He served for a decade, and helped transform the camp/conference program and worked on anti-racism initiatives. After retiring, he was called to be General Minister and President of the Christian Church from 2003-2005. The church was in a difficult transition period and Dr. Hobgood served with grace. He also served as interim minister of Park Avenue Christian Church in New York. In 2005, Chris and Cary Meade moved to Berlin, MD to be close to their son Ben, his wife Stephanie McQuilkin, and their sons, Waylon Christopher and Johnny David. These two grandsons were the light of Chris' life. Though retired, Chris served as pastor of Bethany Beach Christian Church until 2017. Chris was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2015. He was the heart of his family and of his church for 82 years. He is survived by his wife, Cary Meade; his daughters, Cary Lou and Laura and her partner Jimmy Smith ; his grandsons, Waylon and Johnny, and their mother Stephanie. He was preceded in death by his son, Benjamin. His family wants to thank Coastal Hospice for their care during his last weeks. A Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on June 24, 2019, at National City Christian Church, 5 Thomas Circle, DC. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Disciples Center for Public Witness (5 Thomas Circle NW, Washington, DC 20005) or the Disciples of Christ Church of the Congo (Global Ministries, Resource Development, P.O. Box 1986, Indianapolis, IN 46206). Published in The Washington Post on June 16, 2019

