WILLIAM HOLE



William T. Hole, M.D.

Died September 9, 2020 at the age of 78. After graduating from medical school at Ohio State, he spent two years doing medical work in Nigeria. After returning to the U.S. he did medical research, specializing in pediatrics, and was at the National Library of Medicine at NIH until his retirement. He was devoted to his family, was an amateur radio enthusiast, and loved dogs and computers. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, two daughters, Heather and Tabetha, two sisters, Elizabeth Kirk and Susan Murty, and a brother, David. Services private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store