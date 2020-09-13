1/
WILLIAM HOLE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

William T. Hole, M.D.  
Died September 9, 2020 at the age of 78. After graduating from medical school at Ohio State, he spent two years doing medical work in Nigeria. After returning to the U.S. he did medical research, specializing in pediatrics, and was at the National Library of Medicine at NIH until his retirement. He was devoted to his family, was an amateur radio enthusiast, and loved dogs and computers. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, two daughters, Heather and Tabetha, two sisters, Elizabeth Kirk and Susan Murty, and a brother, David. Services private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved