William Holmes II

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Holmes II.

 
 

WILLIAM HENRY HOLMES, II  
(Age 62) "Bill/Billy"  

Suddenly on Saturday, March 30, 2019 of Upper Marlboro, Maryland. Son of Mr. and Mrs. Colbert and Estelle Holmes, devoted brother of Linda and Wanda, special uncle of Matthew, Charles, Leyla and Mathias. Also surviving are many other loving and beloved relatives and friends. Visitation 10am until Celebration of Life 11 a.m., Friday, April 5, 2019, Fort Foote Baptist Church, Fort Washington, Maryland 20744. Interment, Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, Maryland.
Religious Service Information
Fort Foote Baptist Church
8310 Fort Foote Rd
Fort Washington, MD 20744
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.