WILLIAM HENRY HOLMES, II
(Age 62) "Bill/Billy"
Suddenly on Saturday, March 30, 2019 of Upper Marlboro, Maryland. Son of Mr. and Mrs. Colbert and Estelle Holmes, devoted brother of Linda and Wanda, special uncle of Matthew, Charles, Leyla and Mathias. Also surviving are many other loving and beloved relatives and friends. Visitation 10am until Celebration of Life 11 a.m., Friday, April 5, 2019, Fort Foote Baptist Church, Fort Washington, Maryland 20744. Interment, Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, Maryland.