

William B. Holmes

CDR US Navy (Ret.)

September 4, 1951- April 20, 2019



William (Bill) Holmes of Burke, VA passed away at his home due to complications from ALS. He is survived by his wife, Karen O. Holmes and his son, Benjamin B. Holmes. A son, David C. Holmes and his parents, Charles and Fern Holmes predeceased him. Bill was born in Washington, PA. He is a 1969 graduate of McGuffey HS, a 1973 graduate of the US Naval Academy and earned a MSME degree from the University of Florida. He was a US Navy Civil Engineer Corps officer for 22 years. After Navy retirement he worked for Grubb and Ellis, Bytegrid and was the Superintendent of Construction and Director of Facilities Management for the US-Congress- Architect of the Capitol for five years. He was also the President of Holmes Facility Group. A memorial service will be held May 4, 2019, 11 a.m. at Messiah United Methodist Church, 6215 Rolling Rd., Springfield, VA 22152, Burial will be in Claysville, PA at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to ALS Association DC/MD/VA Chapter or the .