WILLIAM H. HOMICK
Of Rockville, MD, on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Beloved husband of 59 years of Roberta Homick; loving father of David, Joseph and Michael Homick, and Gloria Laird. Mr. Homick is also survived by seven grandsons and five granddaughters. The family will receive friends at PUMPHREY'S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Montgomery Ave. (Route 28 just off I-270, exit 6-A) Rockville, MD on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Mary Catholic Church, 520 Veirs Mill Rd., Rockville, MD on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery.