

William Logan Hopkins "Bill"

(Age 85)



A long-time resident of Arlington, VA, died from cancer at the nursing home facility at Goodwin House Alexandria on April 22, 2020. Born in Denver, CO, he graduated from West High School in Denver and from the University of Colorado in Boulder with a B.A. He was retired from the Bureau of Naval Personnel where he headed the Navy's transition from paper to microfiche personnel records. An enthusiastic supporter of the Arts, Bill traveled the world extensively and collected art work which he and his partner of 51 years, Richard B. Anderson, sold in their gallery. He also supported area theaters, the Smithsonian, and the National Gallery of Art. Bill was also one of the original Helen Hayes Award Judges. In recent years he established the Anderson Hopkins Award for excellence in the theatre arts which has been given to individuals whose work on and off stage has advanced the theater arts in the Washington Metropolitan area. He will be interred next to his mother in Denver, Colorado along with his partner, Richard, who predeceased him in 2014. A memorial celebration will be planned when the restrictions of the current crisis are lifted.