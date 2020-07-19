WILLIAM HUGHES
Died Monday, July 13,2020 in his home after a brief but valiant fight with cancer, with his three caring for him and by his side at death. Born in Charlottesville, VA, November 4,1926. He served in the U.S. Navy V-5 program of Armed Services and graduated from The University of Virginia Engineering School in 1949. As a electrical engineer , his brilliant electrical and Mechanical mind led to his holding several patents and designs (i.e. a machine to spray gold on NASA space helmet face shields) during his 51 year career. He was an avid UVA Alumni(member of The Thomas Jefferson Society of Alumni), and a member of National Capital Club de Petanque as a competitive player. He loveed to travel and played tournament bridge.Coaching his children in basketball, bowling, football, soccer and softball were special moments. Married almost 39 years to Edith G. Hughes who died of cancer in 1985. Survived by his loving family: Jane Nuttall, William Hughes III and wife Margaret Hughes and Catherine Hughes and wife Judy Petsch; grandchildren, Katherine Wickes and husband John Rokenbrod, Bonnie Nuttall, William Hughes IV, DeAnna Hughes and Kevin Hughes; great-granddaughter Elsbeth Wickes; special friend, Barbara Hodges, Jean and Betty Graziani; cousins and numerous nieces and nephews and Martine Beauregard. Services will be held at a later date. A Private Interment is planned. In lieu of flower the family welcomes donations to the American Cancer Society
. Condolences and fond memories may be offered at Demaine Funeral Home.www.demainefuneralhomes.com