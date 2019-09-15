William Wesley Humphries, Jr.
Humphries Roofing
William "Billy", 79, of Cheverly, MD passed away peacefully on August 8, 2019, and was the son of the late William Humphries, Sr. and Alice Foreman-Humphries. Billy is the loving father of Nina Schulte and Pamela Humphries; brother of Wayne, Donald, and the late Darryl Humphries, and Patricia Cavell; grandfather of Cody and Taylor Lebo, and Crystal Jackson. He was a handsome, funny man who had THE BEST gut-wrenching laugh. Even he was shocked that he reached the ripe age of 79, stating, "I played a very sloppy first half!". He is dearly missed. A committal service with military honors will be held at 11:30 a.m., September 20, 2019 at the Crownsville Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 1122 Sunrise Beach Road, Crownsville, MD 21032. Donations can be made to www.copdfoundation.org
