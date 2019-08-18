William Delaney Hunt (Age 79)
On Sunday August 4, 2019 of Clinton, MD. Loving father of Rev. Dr. C. Anthony Hunt (Lisa), CasSandra Hunt Watt (Frank); and Rodney D. Hunt. He leaves to cherish his memory five grandchildren, one great-gGrandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday August 24, 2019 at Union Bethel AME Church, 6410 Floral Park Road, Brandywine, Maryland from 10 a.m. until Homegoing Service 11 a.m. Interment Gibbons United Methodist Church Cemetery Brandywine, Maryland. Services Entrusted to Adams Funeral Home, P.A., 20605 Aquasco Rd., Aquasco, MD 20608.