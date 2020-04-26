WILLIAM E. JACKMAN
William E. Jackman, 85, of Reston, VA, a devoted husband and father, accomplished singer and world traveler, passed away on April 21, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife Sigrid, children Tom, Betsy and Billy, brother Phil, sisters Dianne and Laura, and grandchildren Cade, Natalie, Cal and Bret. He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Diane Jackman, and his brothers Frank and James.
Bill was born and raised in Whitinsville, MA, where he developed a love of sports and singing. He was a featured singer in church as a boy, and his polished tenor shone in the Notre Dame Glee Club, the Oratorio Society of Washington and for decades in the St. Thomas a Becket Catholic Church choir. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame with a journalism degree, he edited a small newspaper in California, then joined the U.S. Marine Corps
, ending his service as a captain.
Bill then chose a paying profession, public relations, working for many years at the Air Transport Association as the chief spokesman for the airline industry, and then at AAA. He spent his retirement years as a docent at the Udvar-Hazy Air and Space Museum. He was a season ticket holder for the Capitals, Bullets, Orioles and Nationals, was the sports information director for Georgetown University in the late "60s and was the public address announcer for Navy football for 30 years. He traveled around the globe with Sigrid, and was a deep fan of live and recorded jazz. A memorial service will be held later. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the fundraising campaign at Notre Dame, at giving.nd.edu
.