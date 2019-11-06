The Washington Post

WILLIAM JACKSON (1931 - 2019)
WILLIAM CHARLES JACKSON  

On October 30, 2019, William Charles Jackson of Davidsonville, beloved husband of Nancy Spiesman; devoted father of Jon T. Jackson, Lori Kallis Crawford (Dave); cherished grandfather of Christopher Jackson, Patricia Kallis and John Kallis; and dear brother to James Jackson. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Marilyn Jackson. A memorial gathering will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A. 495 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD 21146. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to Maryland Therapeutic Riding, Attn: Development Office, 1141 Sunrise Beach Road, Crownsville, MD 21032 or (https://www.horsesthatheal.org/volunteer-at-mtr/how-to-get-involved/) or to the Earleigh Heights Volunteer Fire Department for the Care of the Building Fund at Earleigh Heights VFC, 161 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD 21146.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 6, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II
