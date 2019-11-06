WILLIAM CHARLES JACKSON
On October 30, 2019, William Charles Jackson of Davidsonville, beloved husband of Nancy Spiesman; devoted father of Jon T. Jackson, Lori Kallis Crawford (Dave); cherished grandfather of Christopher Jackson, Patricia Kallis and John Kallis; and dear brother to James Jackson. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Marilyn Jackson. A memorial gathering will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A. 495 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD 21146. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to Maryland Therapeutic Riding, Attn: Development Office, 1141 Sunrise Beach Road, Crownsville, MD 21032 or (https://www.horsesthatheal.org/volunteer-at-mtr/how-to-get-involved/
) or to the Earleigh Heights Volunteer Fire Department for the Care of the Building Fund at Earleigh Heights VFC, 161 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD 21146.
